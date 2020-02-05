UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Take Along Kashmiris At Every Forum For Freedom Of Kashmir: Governor Punjab

Pakistan to take along Kashmiris at every forum for freedom of Kashmir: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said Pakistan will take along Kashmiris at every forum and ready to render any sort of sacrifice for freedom of Kashmir.

Addressing the 'Solidarity Kashmir Conference' organized by Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) on the Kashmir Solidarity Day here, he said that Kashmiris were the main stakeholder in Kashmir and no dialogue could be held or succeeded without taking them on board.

He said that Indian Occupied Kashmir is disconnected from rest of the world and its people were facing shortage of edibles and other life amenities. "People of Indian Held Kashmir love Pakistan and the international community is also condemning Indian atrocities in the held valley," he concluded.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "Kashmir is Pakistan and Pakistan is Kashmir, and both cannot be separated. Kashmiris are raising slogan of 'Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan' even in front of Indian tanks and guns. People of occupied Kashmir are struggling against tyrannies and barbarism of India. " Today, American Senate, Congress, European Parliament and British Parliament were echoed for the rights of Kashmiris following sincere efforts of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he asserted.

Pakistan would sacrifice even his last drop of blood for liberation of Kashmir, he said and added that Quaid-i-Azam had already deemed Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah had termed Kashmir as soul of Pakistan.

He was of the view that Narendra Modi earned even more hate for himself by introducing controversial Citizenship Act against Indian Muslims.

India must realize that Kashmiris' voice could not be suppressed through gun and bullet, and today, voice was raised against Indian atrocities and in favour of Kashmiris at all international forums including European Parliament, he said.

On this occasion, former chief justice Mian Mehboob Ahmed and ex-MNA Mehnaz Rafi said that 220 million people of Pakistan were with Kashmiris and Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir. They demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and the entire government to expedite efforts on diplomatic front for liberation of Kashmiris and to expose tainted face of India to the global community.They said that Narendra Modi was committing terrorism against Muslims in India and in occupied Kashmir.

Former senator Naeem Hussain Chattha, Dr. Rafique Ahmed, Mian Shahid Rasheed, and Mian Farooq Altaf also attended the seminar.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the US President Donald Trump's formula on to settle Kashmir issue are not accepted and added this issue could be settled down in the light with United Nations' resolutions.

