ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan would take the Kashmir case to international forums if India did not lift curfew and continued violating human rights of Kashmiris in the occupied valley, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said here Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference to brief about the Federal cabinet's decisions, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the cabinet about his telephonic conversation with United States President Donald Trump.

The prime minister apprised the the US president about the curfew imposed in Indian held Kashmir for the last 16 days and the brutalities by the occupation forces inflicted on the Kashmiris.

Imran Khan also informed President Trump that Indian Prime Minister Modi was going to carry out genocide and ethnic cleansing in the occupied Kashmir, after its complete lockdown and suppressing the Kashmiris' human rights, she added.

Dr Firdous said the media should be given access to the held valley so that the world could know about the situation on the ground. Narendra Modi was acting like Hitler and the media should highlight the oppression and atrocities being perpetrated by his forces in held Kashmir, she added.

The real face of India, she said, should be exposed before the world through media, especially through social media. The Pakistani media was already highlighting the issue and it needed to further apprise the world about Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris, she added.

She said Azad Kashmir was the gateway for Pakistan. It was the first line of defence for Pakistan as stated by the prime minister, she added.

The special assistant said the prime minister appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis for the cause of Kashmir.

She said as the member of the United Nations Security Council, India tried to stop its meeting on Kashmir and the United States did not come to its support, which showed the latter's sensitivity towards the issue.

Britain had also made strong remarks about the situation in Kashmir, she added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the UN General Assembly session on September 27 while Modi would speak on September 26.