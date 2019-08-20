Pakistan would take the Kashmir case to international forums as India did not lift curfew and continued violating human rights of Kashmiris in the occupied valley, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said here Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan would take the Kashmir case to international forums as India did not lift curfew and continued violating human rights of Kashmiris in the occupied valley, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said here Tuesday .

Addressing a press conference to brief about the Federal cabinet's decisions, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the cabinet about his telephonic conversation with United States President Donald Trump.

The prime minister, she said, apprised the the US president about the curfew imposed in the Indian held Kashmir for the last 16 days and the brutalities by the occupation forces inflicted on the Kashmiris.

Imran Khan also informed President Trump that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to carry out genocide and ethnic cleansing in the occupied Kashmir, after its complete lockdown and suppressing the Kashmiris' human rights, she added.

Dr Firdous said the media should be given access to the held valley so that the world could know about the situation on the ground. Narendra Modi was acting like Hitler and the media should highlight the oppression and atrocities being perpetrated by his forces in held Kashmir, she added.

The real face of India, she said, should be exposed before the world through the media, especially social media. The Pakistani media was already highlighting the issue and it needed to further apprise the world about Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris, she added.

She said Azad Kashmir was the gateway for Pakistan. It was the first line of defence for Pakistan as stated by the prime minister, she added.

The special assistant said the prime minister appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis for the cause of Kashmir.

She said as the member of the United Nations Security Council, India tried to stop its meeting on Kashmir and the United States did not come to its support, which showed the latter's sensitivity towards the issue.

Britain had also made strong remarks about the situation in Kashmir, she added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the UN General Assembly session on September 27 while Modi would speak on September 26.

The special assistant said the cabinet brought under discussion a 13-item agenda. The prime minister instructed every minister to bring practical proposals which were beneficial to the public.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the cabinet about the efforts for redressal of the people's grievances.

The prime minister directed the Grievances Wing of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and PM Portal to share information on public complaints with each other to avoid duplication.

Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul told about the concept of using solar stoves in hilly areas and the prime minister directed that the proposal should be executed.

Dr Firdous said the media would be made part of the campaign "Plant for Pakistan". The youth would be provided fruit trees so that they could become financially independent by growing orchards, she added.

She said the prime minister directed that proposals of Information Technology and Energy ministries should be turned into projects. The cabinet was told about upgrading of electricity system and repair of transformers by the public utility companies to save money.

She said the government would bear expenses of those who became victim in electricity accidents.

The cabinet decided to give easy loans to the people of Northern Areas for building of an extra room adjacent to their houses so that they could rent it to tourists and earn extra income.