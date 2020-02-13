- Home
Pakistan To Take Lead In Poverty, Unemployment In The Region Under Imran Khan Leadership: Maryam Aurangzeb
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:56 PM
Maryam Aurangzeb has demanded of the government to present inquiry report on hike in sugar and flour prices in Parliament
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Maryam Aurangzeb has demanded of the government to present inquiry report on hike in sugar and flour prices in Parliament.According to media reports, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson said that Mafia should know that their robbery and corruption have come into the knowledge of people.
Has Imran khan searched mills of Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtia in inquiry.
It should be told to people how much sugar and flour has been recovered from their mills, she added.She further said how much illegal profit was pocketed by Imran mafia in 18 months by creating shortage of sugar and wheat and raising their prices. Pakistan to take lead in inflation, unemployment and poverty in the region under your leadership , she stated.