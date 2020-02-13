UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Take Lead In Poverty, Unemployment In The Region Under Imran Khan Leadership: Maryam Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:56 PM

Pakistan to take lead in poverty, unemployment in the region under Imran Khan leadership: Maryam Aurangzeb

Maryam Aurangzeb has demanded of the government to present inquiry report on hike in sugar and flour prices in Parliament

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Maryam Aurangzeb has demanded of the government to present inquiry report on hike in sugar and flour prices in Parliament.According to media reports, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson said that Mafia should know that their robbery and corruption have come into the knowledge of people.

Has Imran khan searched mills of Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtia in inquiry.

It should be told to people how much sugar and flour has been recovered from their mills, she added.She further said how much illegal profit was pocketed by Imran mafia in 18 months by creating shortage of sugar and wheat and raising their prices. Pakistan to take lead in inflation, unemployment and poverty in the region under your leadership , she stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Shortage Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Robbery Maryam Aurangzeb Lead Media From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price increases

42 seconds ago

Peshawar University bans use of “TikTok” at ca ..

8 minutes ago

No increase in Dubai school fees for 2020/21 acade ..

16 minutes ago

67 listed companies report AED75.56 billion in pro ..

16 minutes ago

France says Huawei won't barred from French 5G net ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: 'Pariah' cruise ship rejected by five ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.