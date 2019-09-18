UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Take More Aggressive Measures To Rescue Kashmiri People: Minister Of State For Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said that Pakistan would take more aggressive measures to rescue the people of Kashmir and determined to highlight Kashmir cause at every international level and expose Indian brutalities in held valley

Talking to private news channel, he said India should be aware that Pakistan will never compromise on Kashmir cause and we are always ready to make any effort to resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with the will of the people of Kashmir.

Minister said the situation in Kashmir is alarming as people have no access to food, medicines and basic remedies of life, adds, it is diplomatic victory of Pakistan that International community has taken notice of Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir India has badly failed in its efforts to suppress voice of the people of Kashmir through use of brute force, he said.

He said Pakistan is peace loving nation and believes in resolving every regional dispute through negotiations, adding, India always negatively responded to Pakistan's sincere offer of talks.

Pakistani nation is always ready to give befitted response to any Indian aggression, he mentioned.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to advocating the Kashmir cause globally as an ambassador of Kashmir.

It is appreciable that Pakistani nation is highly enthusiastic towards Kashmir cause, he lauded.

