Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afghan peace process

(@fidahassanain)

FO Spokesperson Dr. Faisal says that the upcoming four party meeting in Moscow will help review currently stalled peace process in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23rd Oct, 2019) Pakistan will take part in the upcoming four-party meeting on Afghanistan peace process to be held in Moscow, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr. Faisal said.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Dr. Faisala said that the FO's additional secretary for Afghanistan/West Asia would represent Pakistan at the meeting.

"Pakistan is important part of the whole process set to facilitate peace in Afghanistan," said Dr. Faisal, adding that " Pakistan's role is quite important important for peace resolution in Afghanistan," said the Spokesperon.

It may be mentioned here that a round of the four-party meeting on the Afghan peace process was held in the Chinese capital while the third meeting of the trilateral forum which included China, Russia, and the United States.

US reconciliation envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had stated that the US, Russia, China and Pakistan had endorsed the need for a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan, which should start simultaneously with the intra-Afghan talks.

But the US President Donald Trump halted talks with the Taliban last month.

Dr . Faisal said that the meeting in Moscow would be a good opportunity to review the currently stalled peace process, adding that Pakistan would continue its sefforts for making international peace efforts successful in Afghanistan. Earlier, an Aghan delegation visited China and took part in a debate about dialogue in Afghanistan on peace. Talibans' spokesperson Suhail Shaheen made this revelation on Twitter but when Dr. Faisal was asked about it he said that he did not know Dr Faisal said that he did not have any update on it.