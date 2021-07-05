UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Take Up India's Terror-financing Issue At Int'l Level: FM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan to take up India's terror-financing issue at int'l level: FM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan will take up the issue of India's terror-financing at international level, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday.

Qureshi, in a statement, said India's nefarious designs posed a threat to regional security, which needed attention from the international community.

He said Pakistan had earlier submitted a dossier based on clear evidence of the Indian terrorism to the United Nations and would again exploit all important fora to highlight the issue.

As the world stood united against terrorism, he said, "it must take notice of India's continuous terror-financing to create unrest in Pakistan as witnessed in the recent Lahore's Johar Town attack".

He pointed out that checking terror-financing was one of the goals of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and stressed that the international watchdog needed to focus on India's illegal activities.

Qureshi said Pakistan was taking all possible steps to prevent terrorism and protect its borders.

He mentioned that Pakistan had done border-fencing and had cleared the tribal areas of terrorists to ensure development.

Also, the enactment of legislation to curb terror-financing and measures against money laundering were taken, he added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan wanted to promote ties with regional countries to attract investment for the prosperity of the country.

On the Afghanistan situation, he said if the unrest continued, Pakistan would be embroiled in a 'two front' situation, which would be contrary to the global goals of achieving peace.

For the repatriation of Afghan refugees, he stressed a well-timed and well-resourced strategy to become part of the Afghan peace process.

On Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said the policies of India had failed miserably as the Kashmiri leadership was dissatisfied with the Indian government.

He mentioned that the Kashmiri leaders in a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanded a review of the unilateral and unconstitutional measures of August 5, 2019.

