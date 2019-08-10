Pakistan to take up Kashmir issue at UNSC: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said Pakistan would take up Indian move to annex occupied Jammu & Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

Talking to a private news channel, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India's illegal amendments in its constitutional articles pertaining to the special status of the held state had been challenged in it sown courts.

Former held Kashmir chief minister Umar Abdullah had approached the Indian the Supreme Court against the amendments, he added.

The minister said the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) had come to the roads against the Indian move, which was even confirmed by a BBC report.

The protests across the held valley were being suppressed by occupation forces through use of live and pellet gun bullets, he added.

He said during his China visit, he had informed his Chinese counterpart of his apprehensions that India might stage another terrorist act drama like Pulwama to divert the world attention from its illegal action on the status of Kashmir. India might blame Pakistan for any terror act in the held valley, he added.

Qureshi said China had also expressed it serious concern over the issue.

He said he had also contacted with the Higher Representative of European Union Foderica Mogherini to inform her Pakistan's concerns over the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

"We are closely monitoring human rights violations in the occupied valley." He appealed to the opposition parties to forge unity over Kashmir issue, which should not be politicized. The nation should not be divided over it as it would convey a negative message to the world, he added.

He said the Kashmiris were looking towards Pakistan for support and they should not be demoralized.

Those, who were trying to divide the nation on the Kashmir cause, were not the friends of Pakistan, he added. The dream of Quaid-e-Azam regarding freedom of Kashmir could be realized only if the entire nation stood united, he said.

The minister also appealed to the Muslims performing the obligation Hajj to offer special prayers for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian subjugation.