Pakistan To Take Up Matter Of UK-based SIM Cards For Child Pornography, Financial Crimes
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2025 | 06:28 PM
Development leads authorities for a nationwide crackdown against criminals involved in heinous crimes
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) Pakistan decided to take up the matter of misuse of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography and financial crimes with the British authorities, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Friday.
The use of foreign mobile SIMS for serious crimes in Pakistan was exposed.
The development led the authorities for a nationwide crackdown against the criminals involved in the heinous crimes.
Additional Director General (DG) Cyber Crime FIA Waqar-ud-din Syed while addressing a press conference in the federal capital stated that with the advent of social media, new methods of harassment are being used.
The foreign mobile SIM cards are being utilized in cybercrimes.
He revealed that foreign SIMs are being used in serious crimes such as terrorism, financial fraud, and child pornography, and these SIMs are readily available in the market. Criminals are extensively using these SIMs.
The Additional DG Cyber Crime further stated that England’s SIMs cards are the most commonly used in Pakistan. Criminals are using foreign SIMs on a large scale to conceal their identities.
He added that British SIMs are predominantly being used in criminal activities and are being sold on social media. Those bringing foreign SIMs into Pakistan are engaging in illegal activities.
During the press conference, he disclosed that a crackdown has been launched across Pakistan against those using foreign SIMs, leading to the arrest of the 44 individuals and the recovery of a large number of foreign SIMs.
He also warned that the SIM cards are being used in the terrorist activities, and the strict action would be taken against those involved in this illegal trade.
Waqar-ud-Din Syed said that so far, more than 8,000 British SIMs have been recovered. He emphasized that the protecting Pakistan was their top priority, and the authorities would make every possible effort to eliminate the use of foreign SIMs in serious crimes.
Pakistan would take up the matter of the misuse of the UK-based SIM cards with the British authorities. The PTA, according to the officials, was cooperating in this matter, and there would be no issue for the individuals these SIMS legally.
