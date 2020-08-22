UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Take Up Unresolved Visa Issues Of Stuck Students With Chinese Authorities

Sat 22nd August 2020 | 08:24 PM

Pakistan will take up the unresolved visa related issues of students with Chinese authorities to ensure continuation of their education in the host country, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Saturday after taking note of their complaints, lodged at different forums

In a news release, Zulfikar Bukhari said he had also instructed his ministry to arrange travel for the students enrolled in different universities of China.

This would be carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant departments.

He urged the students intending to go back to register themselves at a link shared by his ministry at its official social media pages available at Twitter and Facebook.

As per initial reports, there were a number of students, businessman and workers, who were repatriated during the Coronavirus relief operation, had been waiting for their return to China. Most of them had been stuck in Pakistan due to visa related issues, the ministry said.

