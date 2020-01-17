UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Tell US It Will Not Be Part Of Any Persian Gulf War - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:00 AM

Pakistan to Tell US It Will Not Be Part of Any Persian Gulf War - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said during remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies that he will inform the Trump administration Pakistan has close relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia and will not be part of any conflict in the Persian Gulf.

"I've been instructed by the Prime Minister [Imran Khan] to convey Pakistan's message in all three capitals - that is, Tehran, Riyadh and Washington - Pakistan will only be a partner for peace, it will not be a part of any war in the region," Qureshi said on Thursday. "Pakistan has close ties with both Saudi Arabia and Iran."

Tensions in the middle East significantly escalated after the United States killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in early January.

Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq hosting US forces.

Reporting no casualties and only minimal damage, the United States responded with sanctioning 17 Iranian metals producers and mining companies as well as eight senior officials.

Qureshi said he believes Iran is not in the mood for a war and has indicated that its leadership is willing to revisit some of its foreign policies in addition to holding talks with countries in the region.

Iran's policies have pushed the country into isolation and it is time for them to re-engage, he added.

Qureshi underscored that US sanctions on Iran are hurting the citizens in the country.

Pakistan overall welcomes the indication that the United States and Iran have de-escalated tensions, Qureshi said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Prime Minister Iran Washington Iraq Riyadh Trump Tehran United States Saudi Arabia Middle East January All Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

2 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

4 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

4 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

5 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

5 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.