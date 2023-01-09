Pakistan to utilize donations for resettlement of flood-ravaged people: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said Pakistan would utilize donations pledged by the international community in today's conference held in Geneva, for the resettlement of flood-ravaged people of this region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said Pakistan would utilize donations pledged by the international community in today's conference held in Geneva, for the resettlement of flood-ravaged people of this region.

Talking to a private television channel, he said heavy rains and floods had damaged many parts of three provinces of Pakistan. He said, "We had to face over $30 billion losses due to the natural calamity that hit a major portion of this country.

The donor conference would help address issues of flood-affected people, he hoped.

Commenting on the weak policies of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's regime, he said the people were suffering due to bad governance of Imran Khan's party and added PTI had damaged the economic sector.

The minister said the financial institutions of various countries had shown distrust over the regime of PTI Chairman.

Incompetency and inefficiency shown by PTI leaders during four years period had created immense trouble for the masses of the country, he said.

In reply to a question about election results, he said Imran Khan never accepted the results of previous elections. The PTI leader, he said has demanded fresh elections after discarding previous elections. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, is taking hard decisions in the larger interest of the country.