Pakistan to utilize every option to protect rights of Kashmiris. Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan wants peace, not war, but if India desires war, it will retaliate fiercely

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan wants peace, not war, but if India desires war, it will retaliate fiercely.Talking to media on Monday he said that India should understand that deliberation, instead of war, will resolve all the issues.

International Organizations should not turn a blind eye to the genocide of Kashmiris and revocation of Article 370, some paperwork by India will not change ground realities, Pakistan will not desert Kashmiris but we will use every option at our disposal to protect rights of Kashmiris.Governor Punjab said that Pakistan always talked in favor of resolving issues through peace and dialogues but India is neglecting it.

After Pulwama attack when India depicted aggression against Pakistan we retaliated with force and if India does not refrain from aggression we will give a befitting reply.

He said Kashmiris are our brother and in their independence movement we are standing right beside them and whatever we will have to do we will not hold back.

He said India will have to solve Kashmir Issue according to UN Resolutions, Through Ordinance the new law India is drafting against Kashmir is nothing more than paperwork because Pakistan and Kashmir will not accept such steps from India.Responding a question he said that "Through New local bodies system we are transferring power to grassroots level, developments of roads is the responsibility of local body's representatives and not members of parliament", he added .