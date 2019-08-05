UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Utilize Every Option To Protect Rights Of Kashmiris. Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 08:39 PM

Pakistan to utilize every option to protect rights of Kashmiris. Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan wants peace, not war, but if India desires war, it will retaliate fiercely

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan wants peace, not war, but if India desires war, it will retaliate fiercely.Talking to media on Monday he said that India should understand that deliberation, instead of war, will resolve all the issues.

International Organizations should not turn a blind eye to the genocide of Kashmiris and revocation of Article 370, some paperwork by India will not change ground realities, Pakistan will not desert Kashmiris but we will use every option at our disposal to protect rights of Kashmiris.Governor Punjab said that Pakistan always talked in favor of resolving issues through peace and dialogues but India is neglecting it.

After Pulwama attack when India depicted aggression against Pakistan we retaliated with force and if India does not refrain from aggression we will give a befitting reply.

He said Kashmiris are our brother and in their independence movement we are standing right beside them and whatever we will have to do we will not hold back.

He said India will have to solve Kashmir Issue according to UN Resolutions, Through Ordinance the new law India is drafting against Kashmir is nothing more than paperwork because Pakistan and Kashmir will not accept such steps from India.Responding a question he said that "Through New local bodies system we are transferring power to grassroots level, developments of roads is the responsibility of local body's representatives and not members of parliament", he added .

Related Topics

Pakistan India Governor United Nations Punjab Parliament Independence Media All From Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

Mayor Islamabad allegedly giving a loss of Rs70m t ..

39 seconds ago

Capital residents use 55m plastic bags annually: M ..

42 seconds ago

England's Root laments 'bitterly disappointing' As ..

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs ministries to submit one-ye ..

23 minutes ago

CTD officials get cash prize, commendatory certifi ..

23 minutes ago

Revoking of Article 370 exposes India's malicious ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.