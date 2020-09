ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan has decided to enter into the Bonn Challenge2030, a global environmental restoration endeavour under which globally 350 million hectares of degraded and deforested land would be restored by2030through afforestation activities.

As a part of the global effort, one million hectares of degraded/deforested lands in different parts of the country would be restored, revealed Malik Amin Aslam, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Climate Change.

"We have decided to join the daring global movement of the Bonn Challenge20230and are going to offer volunteer commitment of restoring one million hectares of degraded and deforested landscapes through national afforestation and environmental restoration programmes and activities," said a news statement here on Sunday.

Aslam said the incumbent government was implementing world-acclaimed programmes and projects including Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Protected Areas Initiative, Clean Green Pakistan Initiative and Recharge Pakistan, which were all together geared towards achieving Pakistan's pledge of restoring one million hectares of degraded and deforested landscaps as a part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for Clean and Green Pakistan.

He hoped that first such a national-level effort for restoring degraded and deforested landscapes would not only help stem biodiversity loss but also address various environmental challenges including land erosion, soil erosion, silting of rivers and soil infertility and contain growing food insecurity.

The Bonn Challenge2020target of restoring 150 million hectares degraded and deforested landscapes globally was launched at a high level event in Bonn in2011organised by the Government of Germany and IUCN.

Later, it was endorsed and extended to2030by the New York Declaration on Forests of the2014United Nations Climate Summit.

To date, 63 governments, private associations and companies have pledged over 172 million hectares to the Challenge.

The Bonn Challenge is, in fact, an implementation channel for national priorities such as water and food security and rural development while simultaneously helping countries contribute to the achievement of international climate change, biodiversity and land degradation commitments.

The first phase of the Bonn Challenge2020has already achieved the milestone of restoring the150 million hectares of degraded and deforested landscapes throughout the world in2017.

Malik Amin Aslam, who has remained instrumental behind the global movement of the Bonn Challenge, said restoration of 150 million hectares of degraded and deforested lands in biomes around the world under Bonn Challenge2020created around US $ 84 billion per year in net benefits that brought additional income opportunities for rural communities.

Around 90 percent of this value is potentially tradable, meaning that it encompasses market-related benefits, he addd.

However, achieving the 350-million hectare goal under the Bonn Challenge2030aimed to generate about US $ 170 billion per year in net benefits from watershed protection, improved crop yields and forest products, and could sequester up to 1.7 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.

Sharing details of Pakistan's commitment for the Bonn Challenge2020and its achievement, the prime minister's special assistant Malik Amin Aslam recalled that during the first phase of the Bonn Challenge2020, Pakistan had voluntarily pledged to restore 0.35 million hectares of degraded and deforested landscapes in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, which was surpassed thanks to the launch and successful implementation of the globally-acclaimed Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (BTTP).

The SAPM, whose BTTP was the brainchild, believed that Pakistan's joining of the Bonn Challenge2030would demonstrate Pakistan globally as an environmentally-responsible country and committed to tackling of the urgent issue of land degradation and deforestation, which affected over three billion people and over 30 per cent of Earth's arable land.

"We can address the challenge of restoring 350 million hectares of degraded and deforested land globally this by working together with countries, organisations and private entities worldwide by acting strongly and achieve together with other countries the ambitious target of the Bonn Challenge2030," he emphasised.

Malik Amin said joining the Bonn Challenge movement would also help Pakistan align its climate, afforestation, environmental and biodiversity conservation programmes and actions with the United Nations-led Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Aichi Biodiversity Targets, the Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) goal and the Paris Climate Change Agreement, which all together provided a road map for a sustainable planet.

He cautioned that while the Bonn Challenge2030was a stern challenge, building global political support for restoration, providing policy and technical support were inevitable for the implementation of Bonn Challenge commitments in countries around the globe.