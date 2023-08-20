Open Menu

Pakistan To Warmly Welcome Saudi Arabia's Hajj Minister On His Historic Trip: Aneeq Ahmad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed Sunday said that Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah will be warmly welcomed on his historic trip to Pakistan after 40 years that would provide a 'timely opportunity' to deepen bilateral cooperation.

"All the arrangements have been put in place to accord a warm welcome to the visiting dignitary and his entourage", he said while talking to ptv news channel.

During the visits, Al-Rabiah will meet with high officials of Pakistani government to discuss streamlining the arrival procedures for Umrah performers from Pakistan and enhancing their religious and cultural experiences aligning with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, he added.

He said his visit is part of a series of international tours initiated in early 2022 and reflect the Kingdom's commitment to improving the quality of services provided to Umrah performers.

Replying a question, he hailed that Saudi Arabia had restored Pakistan's pre-coronavirus Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and abolished the upper age limit of 65 years to perform the annual pilgrimage this year.

The Pakistani government has planned to discuss the matter to expand the 'Road to Makkah' project to other airports in Pakistan, stating that a plan was underway to extend this convenient service to additional cities, Lahore and Karachi, he added.

Minister explained that the initiative would expedite the processing of pilgrims at the Saudi airport in order to minimize wait times, allowing them to proceed directly to their designated buses upon arrival.

He said the 'Road to Makkah' project represented a significant step forward in enhancing the Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims, streamlining procedures, and ensuring efficient services.

With the support of the Saudi government, this endeavor aimed at upholding the sanctity and reverence of the pilgrimage, fostering closer ties between the peoples of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, he added.

To another question, he also stressed the role of the media in spreading a culture of tolerance, respecting the "other", and human dignity in society through awareness programs.

