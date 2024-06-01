Pakistan To Welcome UK’s Support To Tackle Cybercrimes’ Challenge: Mohsin Naqvi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Pakistan and the UK authorities decide that Pakistani officers will be trained by the National Crime Agency regarding cybercrimes and counter-narcotics.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2024) Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said Pakistan will welcome UK’s support to tackle the challenge of cybercrimes.
He made the remarks during his meetings with Director General of the National Crime Agency James Babbage and Director General National Security of Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Jonathan Allen in London.
On the occasion, the Interior Minister was briefed about the functioning of British institutions and close cooperation was agreed upon. It was decided that Pakistani officers will be trained by the National Crime Agency regarding cybercrimes and counter-narcotics.
The Interior Minister emphasized the need for greater collaboration between the two countries in the fight against drugs.
Mohsin Naqvi pointed out that Pakistani nation and forces have made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said there is a need to adopt a common strategy to deal with the menace.
The Interior Minister also visited Cabinet Office National Situation Center in London. He expressed deep interest in the working of the center, noting that the importance of such a center in a crisis like situation cannot be denied.
The Interior Minister said the establishment of a National Situation Center will be reviewed in Pakistan as well. He said they will also benefit from the experience and expertise of the United Kingdom in this regard. He said this partnership will not only secure our present but also the future.
