Open Menu

Pakistan To Welcome UN, US For Peace, Ceasefire Efforts In Gaza, Lebanon: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Pakistan to welcome UN, US for peace, ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Lebanon: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan will welcome United Nations and United States for peace and ceasefire efforts in Gaza and Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan will welcome United Nations and United States for peace and ceasefire efforts in Gaza and Lebanon. The United States or UN should play role for ending war in Gaza and Lebanon,

He expressed these views while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about relations with US after Trump elections, he said that Pakistan would continue work for promoting bilateral relations with the United States. He hoped that new government of US after elections would take measures for peace in Gaza and Lebanon.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Gaza Trump United States Lebanon TV Government

Recent Stories

Wall Street smashes records, dollar soars as Trump ..

Wall Street smashes records, dollar soars as Trump wins

2 minutes ago
 DIG Raza holds open court to address public grieva ..

DIG Raza holds open court to address public grievances

2 minutes ago
 SESSI starts awareness campaign on Benazir Mazdoor ..

SESSI starts awareness campaign on Benazir Mazdoor Card

2 minutes ago
 Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme ..

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Kh ..

5 minutes ago
 Int'l Day for 'Preventing exploitation of Enforcem ..

Int'l Day for 'Preventing exploitation of Enforcement in War & Armed Conflict' o ..

5 minutes ago
 Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits ..

Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits through Benazir Mazdoor Card: ..

31 minutes ago
Govt. committed to strengthen rule of law: Danyal ..

Govt. committed to strengthen rule of law: Danyal Ch

28 minutes ago
 KP food authority conduct operations against adult ..

KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan

35 minutes ago
 Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of S ..

Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs

35 minutes ago
 NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for Se ..

NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September

35 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders ..

IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11

35 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan