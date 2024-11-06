- Home
Pakistan To Welcome UN, US For Peace, Ceasefire Efforts In Gaza, Lebanon: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan will welcome United Nations and United States for peace and ceasefire efforts in Gaza and Lebanon
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan will welcome United Nations and United States for peace and ceasefire efforts in Gaza and Lebanon. The United States or UN should play role for ending war in Gaza and Lebanon,
He expressed these views while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about relations with US after Trump elections, he said that Pakistan would continue work for promoting bilateral relations with the United States. He hoped that new government of US after elections would take measures for peace in Gaza and Lebanon.
