Pakistan To Win War On Terror: Ahsan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan will win war on terror with unwavering support of its citizens
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan will win war on terror with unwavering support of its citizens.
All the political parties will contribute their insights during the national security session so that the menace of terrorism could be eliminated from the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about PTI’s participation in national security session, he said it’s a good step of the Opposition to participate in the meeting.
To a question about PTI founder's release from jail, he said the PTI founder was facing different cases and the court will decide his fate on the basis of evidence.
Commenting on Afghan's support for terrorists groups, he said, we have asked Afghan authorities on many occasions to stop infiltration of defunct organization sabotaging peace in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.
He said anti-state elements and powers are trying to create hurdles so that Balochistan could not make fast progress in near future.
He said Balochistan is rich in natural resources and soon, the people of the province would enjoy complete peace, and fast development in their areas.
Recent Stories
NPC holds polling to elect new governing body
Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes
Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth
EU sanctions Rwandan commanders over M23 in DR Congo
Security forces kill three Khawarij in IBO: ISPR
Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam K ..
President appreciates security forces for operation against Khawarij in Khyber
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NPC holds polling to elect new governing body4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth13 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill three Khawarij in IBO: ISPR13 minutes ago
-
President appreciates security forces for operation against Khawarij in Khyber9 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarij9 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of Pakistan's tallest person Naseer Soomro9 minutes ago
-
Young man shot dead by cousin allegedly over property dispute9 minutes ago
-
ACP hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat in Celebration of Ramazan1 hour ago
-
Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Parliamentary Committee meeting1 hour ago
-
Minister Yousaf underscores lawyers role in upholding sanctity of Prophethood1 hour ago
-
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visits Data Darbar1 hour ago