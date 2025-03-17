Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan will win war on terror with unwavering support of its citizens.

All the political parties will contribute their insights during the national security session so that the menace of terrorism could be eliminated from the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about PTI’s participation in national security session, he said it’s a good step of the Opposition to participate in the meeting.

To a question about PTI founder's release from jail, he said the PTI founder was facing different cases and the court will decide his fate on the basis of evidence.

Commenting on Afghan's support for terrorists groups, he said, we have asked Afghan authorities on many occasions to stop infiltration of defunct organization sabotaging peace in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

He said anti-state elements and powers are trying to create hurdles so that Balochistan could not make fast progress in near future.

He said Balochistan is rich in natural resources and soon, the people of the province would enjoy complete peace, and fast development in their areas.