Pakistan To Witness Another Spike Of Coronavirus If SOPs Not Followed On Eid-ul Azha, Muharram: PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 06:02 PM

PM says that smart lockdown remains successful as Pakistan is among the few countries that have largely controlled Covid-19 pandemic in a short period of time.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that if precautionary measures were not adopted during Eid-ul Azha and Muharram-ul Haram, the country would witness another spike of Coronavirus cases.

The PM said Pakistan was among the few countries that had largely controlled Covid-19 pandemic in a short period. He was addressing the nation here on Monday. Imran Khan said the deaths reported due to Coronavirus yesterday were the lowest in three months.

The Prime Minister said with a continuous declining trend of Coronavirus cases in the country, the pressure on hospitals was reduced.

He said the PTI government was the first that adopted the policy of smart lockdown, which proved successful. He said other countries replicated this policy.

Imran Khan said the countries that enforced complete lockdown, such as India, suffered a lot in respect of increase in poverty.

He said disbursement of amount among the needy under Ehsaas Program during the pandemic was another success story of the government.

He said in case of increase in the cases after Eid and Muharram, the government will have to impose lockdown again, which will negatively affect economy of the country.

Imran Khan appealed to people to strictly observe standard operating procedures against Covid-19 during the Eid and Muharram.

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Muharram Coronavirus

