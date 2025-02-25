- Home
Pakistan To Witness Pleasant Ramazan's First Half As New Rain Spell Enters From Today: Director Met
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Director at Pakistan Meteorological Department Zaheer Ahmad Babar forecasted on Tuesday that the initial half of Ramadan will experience a combination of cloudy and sunny weather, offering maximum relief and a fresh spell of rain will commence from February 25, persisting until early March.
In an excluisve Interview with a private news channel, Director Met said that the new spell of rain is expected to bring much-needed relief to the country, which has been experiencing dry weather conditions.
The rain will also help to replenish water reservoirs and improve agricultural conditions, providing a boost to the country's agricultural sector, he added.
According to Zaheer Ahmad Babar, the mix of cloudy and sunny weather will prevail during the first half of Ramazan, making the fasting period relatively more comfortable for the faithful.
Responding to a query, Zaheer Ahmad Babar stated that a strong westerly weather system brought heavy rainfall to several parts of Punjab, northern areas, and Balochistan on Tuesday, accompanied by thunderstorms and snowfall in the mountainous regions.
Intermittent showers, coupled with strong winds, hit various cities and according to PMD's forecast, rainfall will continue in these regions over the next few days, posing a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas, Babar added.
Babar also cautioned the public to take necessary precautions and stay informed about the latest weather conditions to ensure their safety.
Babar further added that apart from the rainfall in various regions, cloudy weather is also expected to persist in Sindh and other areas.
