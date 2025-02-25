Open Menu

Pakistan To Witness Pleasant Ramazan's First Half As New Rain Spell Enters From Today: Director Met

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan to witness pleasant Ramazan's first half as new rain spell enters from today: Director Met

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Director at Pakistan Meteorological Department Zaheer Ahmad Babar forecasted on Tuesday that the initial half of Ramadan will experience a combination of cloudy and sunny weather, offering maximum relief and a fresh spell of rain will commence from February 25, persisting until early March.

In an excluisve Interview with a private news channel, Director Met said that the new spell of rain is expected to bring much-needed relief to the country, which has been experiencing dry weather conditions.

The rain will also help to replenish water reservoirs and improve agricultural conditions, providing a boost to the country's agricultural sector, he added.

According to Zaheer Ahmad Babar, the mix of cloudy and sunny weather will prevail during the first half of Ramazan, making the fasting period relatively more comfortable for the faithful.

Responding to a query, Zaheer Ahmad Babar stated that a strong westerly weather system brought heavy rainfall to several parts of Punjab, northern areas, and Balochistan on Tuesday, accompanied by thunderstorms and snowfall in the mountainous regions.

Intermittent showers, coupled with strong winds, hit various cities and according to PMD's forecast, rainfall will continue in these regions over the next few days, posing a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas, Babar added.

Babar also cautioned the public to take necessary precautions and stay informed about the latest weather conditions to ensure their safety.

Babar further added that apart from the rainfall in various regions, cloudy weather is also expected to persist in Sindh and other areas.

Recent Stories

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

26 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

56 minutes ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

2 hours ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

11 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

11 hours ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

12 hours ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan