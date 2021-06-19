Pakistan to work closely with UN chief Antonio Guterres : Munir Akram

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, praised Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' "skilled and experienced" leadership after his re-election Friday as the world body's chief to serve a second five-year term

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, praised Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' "skilled and experienced" leadership after his re-election Friday as the world body's chief to serve a second five-year term.

"The UN needs Mr Guterres' skilled and experienced leadership if it is to effectively address global challenges-- the Covid pandemic, economic recession in the developing countries, the climate crisis, proliferating conflicts, and rising global tensions," Ambassador Akram told APP in New York.

"Pakistan," he added, "will work closely with the secretary-general to enable the UN to address these challenges and turn them into opportunities to create a new, more equitable world.

Ambassador Akram said that Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had conveyed felicitations to the UN chief.