Pakistan To Work With Afghan Govt To Address Terrorist Outfits Challenge: FM

Published December 05, 2022 | 10:45 AM

Bilawal Bhutto says engaging with Afghanistan is not only in the interest of Pakistan but also the whole neighborhood.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan will work with Afghan interim government to address the challenge posed by terrorist outfits.

Bilawal Bhutto said the terrorist outfit TTP has been involved in terror attacks against Pakistan in the past which are still going on.

He expressed these words during an interview with Jazeera tv.

The Foreign Minister said engaging with Afghanistan is not only in the interest of Pakistan but also the whole neighborhood.

Referring to the fascist policies of BJP government, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said since Narendra Modi’s election, the space for Muslims in India as well as in Kashmir is shrinking.

Emphasizing on resolution of Kashmir issue, he said it is an unfinished agenda of partition.

The Foreign Minister said people of Pakistan as well as India want to live in peace. However, he said in order to achieve this objective, it is essential to respect international laws and conventions to address the issue of terrorism and extremism.

