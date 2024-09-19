Pakistan To Work With China For Shared Prosperity, Global Peace: President Zardari
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working together with China for shared prosperity, and promoting peace and stability in the world.
Highlighting the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the President said that high quality development of CPEC would "help unlock greater benefits for our people, besides enhancing connectivity and prosperity of the region".
He emphasized the importance of advancing the high-quality development of CPEC to unlock greater benefits for the people of two countries.
President Zardari was speaking at the “China’s National Day Reception”, hosted by the Chinese Embassy.
The event marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal ministers, dignitaries, diplomats, and senior civil and military officers.
President Zardari, extending the warmest felicitations to Chinese brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion, stated that the first October marked the rebirth of a strong, united China, achieved through the heroic struggle of the Chinese people under the visionary leadership of the Communist Party.
He reflected on the invaluable contributions made by the successive generations in transforming the Pakistan-China friendship into an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.
This partnership, he said, had served as a model of inter-state relations and thus become a source of inspiration and strength for both countries.
China was an iron-clad brother of Pakistan and the entire nation was proud of the enduring friendship as both countries stood by each other during testing times, he added.
The president hoped that China was poised to achieve significant milestones in the coming decades, which would not only bolster its development but also reshape the global landscape in politics, economics and culture in positive ways.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International conference on mental health commences at Hazara University2 minutes ago
-
ETPB revises rent rates of properties in accordance with SC decision: Secretary12 minutes ago
-
Emergency meeting of AJK SCBA on Sept. 2012 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns PTI chief's bail cases till Oct 312 minutes ago
-
Provincial Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference to be held on Sept 2221 minutes ago
-
PMYP to organize "Cycle For Life" rally on Friday21 minutes ago
-
IHC issues order in PTI founder, Bushra bail plea in Toshakhana II case21 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary for resolving complaints regarding use of GSMC development funds21 minutes ago
-
Govt aims for broaded consensus on constitutional amendments: Kayani22 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad Visits Canteen at Central Police Office22 minutes ago
-
Court extend interim bail of Alia Hamza22 minutes ago
-
SP visits PIMS to inquire after officers undergoing treatment22 minutes ago