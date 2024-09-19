Pakistan to work with China for shared prosperity, global peace: President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working together with China for shared prosperity, and promoting peace and stability in the world.

Highlighting the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the President said that high quality development of CPEC would "help unlock greater benefits for our people, besides enhancing connectivity and prosperity of the region".

He emphasized the importance of advancing the high-quality development of CPEC to unlock greater benefits for the people of two countries.

President Zardari was speaking at the “China’s National Day Reception”, hosted by the Chinese Embassy.

The event marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal ministers, dignitaries, diplomats, and senior civil and military officers.

President Zardari, extending the warmest felicitations to Chinese brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion, stated that the first October marked the rebirth of a strong, united China, achieved through the heroic struggle of the Chinese people under the visionary leadership of the Communist Party.

He reflected on the invaluable contributions made by the successive generations in transforming the Pakistan-China friendship into an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

This partnership, he said, had served as a model of inter-state relations and thus become a source of inspiration and strength for both countries.

China was an iron-clad brother of Pakistan and the entire nation was proud of the enduring friendship as both countries stood by each other during testing times, he added.

The president hoped that China was poised to achieve significant milestones in the coming decades, which would not only bolster its development but also reshape the global landscape in politics, economics and culture in positive ways.