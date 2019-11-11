'Pakistan took bold step of opening Kartarpur corridor'

Pakistan has taken a bold step of opening Kartarpur corridor to establish peace in the region, said Dr Rizwan Ullah Kokab In-charge History and Pakistan Studies Department Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) Pakistan has taken a bold step of opening Kartarpur corridor to establish peace in the region, said Dr Rizwan Ullah Kokab In-charge History and Pakistan Studies Department Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

Addressing a seminar in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and Sikh Heritage in Pakistan, here on Monday, he termed it an epoch making step, which could only be taken by a statesman like Prime Minister Imran Khan, which would pave way to preserve Sikh heritage and archaeological sites in the country.

He said that knowledge, thoughts, friendship and brotherhood had no borders, therefore, Pakistan by opening Kartarpur Rahdari had given approach to Sikh community for saving their culture and heritage in Pakistan.

He said that Baba Guru Nanak, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Baba Fariduddin and other religious scholars always promoted tranquility and brotherhood while Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also opposed the division of Punjab and Bengal.

He said the present government had taken a historic step by opening Kartarpur Corridor, which has not only promoted soft image of Pakistan at global level but also communicated a message of peace and friendship for Sikh community of India.

Indian origin US national Sikh Dr Dalvir Pannu, Dr Gurmeet Kaur, renowned social scholar Corien Waheen, prominent Punjabi poet Baba Najmi and others were also present on the occasion.