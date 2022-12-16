Pakistan Top Diplomat Says Time to Move Away From September 11 Islamophobic Narrative

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The world has to move away from the Islamophic rhetoric that started following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday.

"I believe it is time that we move away from some of the Islamophobic narrative framing this issue that took place after the awful attacks of September 11, 2001," Zardari said during a press briefing.

The Pakistan foreign minister also said that terrorism knows no religion and urged the international community to "work together."

Zardari made the comment over a question regarding potential cooperation with India against terrorism.

Earlier on Thursday, Indian External Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar called Pakistan a "bed for terrorism."