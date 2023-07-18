Open Menu

Pakistan Top Leadership Takes Special Interest In Promoting Regional Trade, Development: Qadir

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir on Tuesday said that Pakistan wanted to develop special relations with Afghanistan, Iran, China and Turkey to promote trade and development in the region

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan was taking maximum measures to promote peace and connectivity in the region for stable relations at political, diplomatic and economic levels. It was also taking steps to ensure law and order in order to attract investment in the country.

He said Pakistan's top leadership had visited the brotherly country Iran to promote bilateral ties.

He said three months ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official meeting with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi at the Manda-Pishin border was jointly inaugurated.

Pakistan believed that cordial relations with regional countries could only guarantee a prosperous future, he remarked.

Three high-level meetings between Pakistan and Iran during the last three months are of great importance in promoting bilateral relations including trade and defence cooperation, he noted.

He said that Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran could ensure secure borders forever under a joint plan and added that recent developments between Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and China would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the entire region.

