UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Torch-bearer Of Peace In Region: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

Pakistan torch-bearer of peace in region: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan was torchbearer of peace in the region and Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that Pakistan would never become part of any new war

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan was torchbearer of peace in the region and Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that Pakistan would never become part of any new war.

In a tweet, she said that war was not in the interest of the region and the world.

She said that peace in middle East would pave way for peace in the region and the entire world.

Pakistan would continue to play its role for promotion of peace in the interest of Islamic Ummah and the world, she remarked.

She said that Prime Minster Imran Khan's directive to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and United States and meet his counterparts was manifestation of Pakistan being a responsible democracy and its pro-active diplomacy for promotion of peace and de-escalation of tensions in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Shah Mehmood Qureshi Iran Democracy Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit United States Saudi Arabia Middle East

Recent Stories

Prince Harry, Meghan decide to leave special roles ..

2 minutes ago

10% of Pakistanis believe their mental health is w ..

9 minutes ago

"TECNO’s Best Selling Smart Phones in 2019"

13 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to ..

22 minutes ago

Guilty verdict overturned in S. Korea #MeToo case

22 minutes ago

Tibet's urbanization rate reaches 32 pct

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.