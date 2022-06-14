Pakistan torch bearer of transgender rights worldwide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan is the torch bearer of transgender rights worldwide and have provided all fundamental rights, including self-perceived gender identity on national identity cards.

There are notable contributions of the transgender community for the country's welfare.

Nayyab Ali is the only Pakistani transgender woman to raise Pakistan's name on International Platforms by receiving six international awards, including the Franco-German prize for human rights and the rule of Law and 50+ national awards for her tremendous contributions to the transgender community.

She is a researcher, Author, renowned Human Rights Defender, and Social Scientist with ten years of professional experience working on gender equality, livelihoods, and economic empowerment. She has a background in human She is currently working as In-charge Transgender Crime Unit Islamabad Police. She always made Pakistan proud, recently she was offered by India to receive International global women award for her work but she refused by stating that India should stop its atrocities against Kashmiris.

She is Pakistan's First Transgender to contest for national polls from NA142 Okara in 2018 to ensure visibility of the transgender community at all forums.

Her qualifications is Master's in International Relations from Preston University, Bs Hons in Botany from Punjab University Lahore, Postgraduation in Women & Gender studies from HarvardX Virtual University. Takhasus- Fil- Hadees from Ashraf – ul – Madaris She is a policy expert and drafted multiple legal frameworks for the federal and provincial government of Pakistan including Transgender (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, Transgender Welfare Endowment Bill KP, Transgender & Intersex Right Bill KP 2022, Punjab Transgender Protection Bill 2020, Transgender Welfare Policy Punjab.

She was a Member of the Former Chief Justice of Pakistan's Special committee on the status of Transgender CNIC registration in Punjab, she was a Member of Transgender Taskforce by the Federal Ombudsman. She is Founder A national Network for Political Participation of Transgender Community and served as a National Co-Ordinator of All Pakistan transgender election Network till now.

She is the most awarded transgender person in Pakistan, with multiple international awards such as the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights & Rule of Law or the APCOM Hero Award.

She founded organization Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan (TRCP), which is currently running the Trans Inclusive City (TIC) campaign, a 2 year-long campaign aimed at mainstreaming my community through initiating collaboration between public and private entities and commitments to organisational changes, which has resulted in the first trans police officer, the first-ever trans expert in the ministry of human rights.

She established Pakistan First Transgender school in Okara with the collaboration of Non-Formal & Basic Education Department Govt of Punjab where 100+ transgender got non formal education and raised their level of literacy in 2017.

She is Pakistan First Transgender Entrepreneur running an company namely Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan registered with Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan introduce concept of "Pink Rupee" that money contributed by vulnerable transgender community in the GDP of Pakistan.

She Conducted Research with the collaboration of UNDP & MOHR Pakistan namely "Socio-Economic Need Assessment of Transgender Community in the COVID Pandemic "on the base of this research Ministry of Human Rights designed Nationwide COVID relief Package for the distribution amongst Transgender populations of Pakistan.

She had built the capacity of 160+ Judges, 500+ Police officers, 500+ Lawyers, 500+ teachers, 1000+ children & 200+ Religious scholars on Child Rights, Child Protection & justice with children, Lead this intervention as a part of Group Development Pakistan and with collaboration of different line departments.

She also Developed IEC material for the awareness on Transgender Rights Protection Act 2018 in different Language and raise among awareness of 5000+ stakeholders.

She has Conducted nationwide trainings of Key Population on Good Practices in Pakistan to counter GBV including Acid & Burn Violence in Pakistan.

She also Drafted Standard Operating Procedures for ICT Police on How to interact with Transgender conflict/contact with Law.

It's not only one Nayyab in the country but many role models that the transgender community have such as Natasha Waqas Ahmad is working as Senior Executive Officer in NADRA. She is working from 2011 and now on a senior rank.

Transgender community also have fist ever transgender lawyer Nisha Rao, and first transgender Doctor, Dr. Sarah Gill .

Transgender Community has hit the ceilings of success already now Govt needs to come one step forward