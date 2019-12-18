Pakistan Tourism Development Coordination (PTDC) to hold social media influencers seminar on Dec 24

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Coordination (PTDC) will hold a national-level seminar here on December 24 to encourage social media Influencers for projecting true image of the country abroad.

The PTDC, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was arranging an interactive session with v-loggers, bloggers and content producers next week in Islamabad to facilitate them in producing quality content for tourism promotion," a senior official in the corporation told APP on Wednesday.

He said the programme was aimed at sensitizing the participants for generating quality content on social sites with regard to tourism promotion.

There was also a plan to incentivize v-loggers, bloggers and content producers to harness the potential of social media industry for boosting tourism in the country, he added.

The official said the local and foreign tourists relied upon the online platforms to plan their trip so that it was imperative to tap into and utilize the social media industry to portray Pakistan's true image Internationally which could not be projected during the past.

He said it was collective responsibility of government, private sectors and citizens to bring a positive change in the society.

National Tourism Coordination board Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari was expected to attend the event, he added.

