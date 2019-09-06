UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Employees Call Off Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:08 PM

The employees of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has called off their protest against the golden handshake scheme after its management took the initiative to hold talks on the issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The employees of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has called off their protest against the golden handshake scheme after its management took the initiative to hold talks on the issue.

The management persuaded the employees to come to the negotiating table to eventually redress the issue.

The representative of PTDC employees union and negotiation committee, constituted with the approval of the corporation's board of Directors (BoDs), had been discussing the issue to allay the concerns of workers.

An official source in PTDC confirmed the development and told APP that the golden handshake scheme was part of the organization's overall restructuring process, in order to make it a profitable organization.

Before approving the scheme, he said the BoDs had formed a negotiation committee to take the employees into confidence over the restructuring process.

Two days ago, the PTDC employees had staged demonstration before its office to express their reservations over the scheme.

