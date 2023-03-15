UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) To Organize NTCI To Attract Tourism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to organize NTCI to attract tourism

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) with the financial assistance of the World Bank would organize the dissemination event on National Tourism Competitiveness Index (NTCI) on Thursday (tomorrow) to promote the country's rich tourism potential aimed to attract immense people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) with the financial assistance of the World Bank would organize the dissemination event on National Tourism Competitiveness Index (NTCI) on Thursday (tomorrow) to promote the country's rich tourism potential aimed to attract immense people.

The PTDC with technical support of the World Bank Group has already engaged a team of international and national experts to develop the NTCI, said a press release received here on Wednesday.

The formation of this index will help benchmarking, monitoring, and improving the competitiveness of the tourism industry at the national and provincial level, based on a standardized framework derived from the World Economic Forum's (WEF) The index will also allow the country to gather reliable tourism related data and statics, supporting policymakers, industry associations and tourism sector businesses to make informed decisions promote sustainable tourism development and disseminate the findings of the report and share the action plan with public and private sector stakeholders.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Tourism Aun Chaudhry will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The PTDC is developing the tourism sector as a national priority in a sustainable and acceptable manner, taking full advantage of regional and international trends so that it can significantly contribute to the improved quality of life in Pakistan whilst promoting the country's cultural and natural heritage.

"PTDC is creating an enabling environment for Pakistan's tourism industry by providing world-class facilities that commensurate with our rich cultural heritage, rare archaeological treasures and exquisite environmental beauty in close partnership and coordination between the public and the private sector."

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World World Bank Awn Chaudry PTDC Event From Industry Share

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewabl ..

Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewable energy

45 minutes ago
 SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister ..

SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister for Planning, Development and ..

19 minutes ago
 KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research ..

KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research activities

19 minutes ago
 EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrel ..

EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrell - Spokesman

19 minutes ago
 PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain foreca ..

PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain forecast

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.