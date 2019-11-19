Pakistan traditionally enjoys friendly relations with Netherlands: Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said that Pakistan traditionally enjoyed friendly relations with Netherlands and these ties were based on mutual trust, respect and shared perceptions on global issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said that Pakistan traditionally enjoyed friendly relations with Netherlands and these ties were based on mutual trust, respect and shared perceptions on global issues.

He said "Our bilateral relations are marked by convergence of views on issues of mutual interest." He expressed these views in a meeting with Willem Wouter Plomp, Ambassador of Netherlands here at Parliament House.

The Senate Chairman underscored the need for enhancing bilateral trade between the two sides as these existed a substantial potential for further expansion of trade and economic ties.

He said that Pakistan provided conducive environment for investment and would encourage more investments from Dutch companies in the field of renewable energy, agriculture and horticulture as well as water management.

"We look forward to more Dutch companies benefiting from Pakistan's liberal trade and investment regime", Sadiq Sanjrani added.

During the meeting Senate Chairman also highlighted the plight of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and said that Indian forces had besieged the territory imposing curfew for the last three months.

Continuous lockdown of the occupied valley had resulted into humanitarian crises calling for a global action against the usurpers.

He said that people of the occupied valley were being subjected to sever torture and humiliation.

He called upon the global community to come forward and use its influence to pressurize India to stop human rights violations in IOK.

The Dutch Envoy thanked the Senate Chairman for his welcomed remarks and called for strong trade and economic relations between the two sides.

The two also agreed to further boost parliamentary cooperation with view to develop people to people contacts.