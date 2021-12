Pakistan Transfers 42 Afghan Prisoners to Afghanistan - Taliban Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Pakistan released 42 Afghan prisoners and transferred them to Afghanistan, a source from the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Forty-two Afghans, held in various Pakistani jails, have been released and transferred to Afghan authorities at Torkham (checkpoint)," the source said.

Torkham is a major checkpoint between two countries. It is located on the road leading westward from Peshawar to Kabul through Jalalabad. The Torkham checkpoint reopened in November 2021 after a few months of a shutdown due to the Taliban's coming to power.