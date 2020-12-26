UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Trashes Indian PM's Preposterous Claims About Situation In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:26 PM

Pakistan trashes Indian PM's preposterous claims about situation in IIOJK

Pakistan on Saturday rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's preposterous and fallacious claims about 'democracy' in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), following the so-called election of District Development Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Saturday rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's preposterous and fallacious claims about 'democracy' in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), following the so-called election of District Development Council.

"The RSS-BJP brand of 'democracy' only means the muzzling of the Kashmiri voice and will, under the bayonets of Indian army guns. The 'new chapter' that the RSS-BJP regime is writing in IIOJK is one marked by brutal military siege since 5 August 2019, egregious violations of human rights in the occupied territory, and untold sufferings for the Kashmiri people," foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

According to spokesperson the false Indian narratives could neither deceive the Kashmiri people nor mislead the international community.

"Nor can they divert attention from the core issue of the Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination," it was added.

Rather than resort to diversions and obfuscations, the spokesperson said India should end its illegal occupation and meet its obligation of holding a plebiscite allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their right of self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

