UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Trashes Indian Propaganda Over Kartarpur Corridor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan trashes Indian propaganda over Kartarpur corridor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected the malicious Indian propaganda regarding the alleged use of the Kartarpur corridor for business meetings.

"It is obvious that this concoction is part of India's deliberate smear campaign seeking to undermine Pakistan's historic initiative of opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said there was nothing new about India's desperate bid to malign the "Corridor of Peace" and divert the world's attention away from the grave injustices being done to its own minorities, especially Muslims, who were being targeted with impunity by Hindu zealots in utter disregard of all tenets of law and justice.

India would be well advised to desist from casting fallacious aspersions on the Kartarpur Corridor which was a gift by the Government of Pakistan to the Sikh community, and instead focus on taking meaningful steps to effectively protect its own religious minorities and ensure the safety of their lives and places of worship, the spokesperson added.

"Pakistan accords the highest primacy to the rights of the minorities. Sanctity of religious places and revered sites of every community is ensured in Pakistan,' it was further added.

Just recently, Pakistan hosted over 2000 Sikh pilgrims from India alone who were here to participate in the annual Baisakhi festival held from 12-21 April 2022.

Elaborate arrangements were put in place to facilitate the visiting pilgrims to pay homage at their holy religious sites.

The Sikh community around the world remained appreciative of Pakistan's commitment to inclusivity, diversity and promotion of religious harmony.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office Business April Sunday Muslim All From Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

11 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

11 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

11 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.