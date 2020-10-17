UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Trashes Unwarranted, Tendentious Comments Of Indian Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan trashes unwarranted, tendentious comments of Indian minister

The Foreign Office Saturday completely rejected unwarranted and tendentious comments of the Indian External Affairs Minister in which he blamed Pakistan for the current state of India-Pakistan relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Office Saturday completely rejected unwarranted and tendentious comments of the Indian External Affairs Minister in which he blamed Pakistan for the current state of India-Pakistan relations.

Responding to media queries regarding the Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM)'s comments made at a recent online think-tank event, the Foreign office spokesperson said rather than reflecting on its own egregious behaviour marked by illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), gross and systematic violations of human rights of unarmed and innocent Kashmiris, unabashed anti-minority policies and actions, incessantly bellicose statements against Pakistan, and aggressive steps in the shape of intensified violations of ceasefire along the Line of Control, India resorted to fabrications and baseless allegations against Pakistan.

"Clearly, an acknowledged perpetrator of state-terrorism cannot masquerade as a 'victim' of terrorism," the spokesperson said.

It was further said that portrayal of innocent Kashmiri youth, women and children, martyred in fake "encounters" and "cordon-and-search" operations, as terrorists to divert the world's attention from the unacceptable actions of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK 'is a travesty, reflective of the moral bankruptcy of the Indian leadership'.

"The so-called preachers of trade and connectivity should also tell the world as to who is blocking regional cooperation and the SAARC process, with its next Summit pending since 2016. Indian sophistry and obfuscation can neither hide hard facts, nor succeed in misleading the world community," the spokesperson further added.

It was the RSS-BJP regime's dangerous policies of 'Hindutva' and 'Akhand Bharat' that continue to victimize the Kashmiris in IIOJK and squeeze the space for the minorities in India on the one hand, and created problems with nearly all of India's neighbours on the other hand.

"Obviously, 'normal' relations with its neighbours remain contingent upon India beginning to act normally," it was advised.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office Jammu Women 2016 Moral Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Fazal terms Gujranwala gathering as 'Mixed Pickle ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition trying to create anarchy: Chief Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With Crown Prin ..

2 minutes ago

People rejected PDM public meeting: MNA

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Police records over 21,000 violations agai ..

1 hour ago

Masses rejected PDM's protest in Gujranwala: gover ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.