Pakistan trashes unwarranted, tendentious comments of Indian minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Office Saturday completely rejected unwarranted and tendentious comments of the Indian External Affairs Minister in which he blamed Pakistan for the current state of India-Pakistan relations.

Responding to media queries regarding the Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM)'s comments made at a recent online think-tank event, the Foreign office spokesperson said rather than reflecting on its own egregious behaviour marked by illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), gross and systematic violations of human rights of unarmed and innocent Kashmiris, unabashed anti-minority policies and actions, incessantly bellicose statements against Pakistan, and aggressive steps in the shape of intensified violations of ceasefire along the Line of Control, India resorted to fabrications and baseless allegations against Pakistan.

"Clearly, an acknowledged perpetrator of state-terrorism cannot masquerade as a 'victim' of terrorism," the spokesperson said.

It was further said that portrayal of innocent Kashmiri youth, women and children, martyred in fake "encounters" and "cordon-and-search" operations, as terrorists to divert the world's attention from the unacceptable actions of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK 'is a travesty, reflective of the moral bankruptcy of the Indian leadership'.

"The so-called preachers of trade and connectivity should also tell the world as to who is blocking regional cooperation and the SAARC process, with its next Summit pending since 2016. Indian sophistry and obfuscation can neither hide hard facts, nor succeed in misleading the world community," the spokesperson further added.

It was the RSS-BJP regime's dangerous policies of 'Hindutva' and 'Akhand Bharat' that continue to victimize the Kashmiris in IIOJK and squeeze the space for the minorities in India on the one hand, and created problems with nearly all of India's neighbours on the other hand.

"Obviously, 'normal' relations with its neighbours remain contingent upon India beginning to act normally," it was advised.