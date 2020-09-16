UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Tremendously Control COVID-19: Turner

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:25 PM

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner Wednesday said Pakistan had tremendously control the coronavirus as other countries including England should learn from it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner Wednesday said Pakistan had tremendously control the coronavirus as other countries including England should learn from it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan had played an effective role during the coronavirus pandemic and its economy was continuously improving.

He said the country had hit a big sixer to defeat the coronavirus, adding a good friend never left in the difficult time.

The high commissioner said he visited National Command and Control Center (NCOC) and added it had played a pivotal role to contain the coronavirus.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan and England had great trade relations and more potential to further strengthen them.

He said England's companies should invest in Pakistan.

To another query about cricket, he said he was hopeful that his country's cricket team would pay a visit to Pakistan in near future.

