Pakistan Trip Life Changing Both Mentally, Emotionally: US Artist Kasper

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:48 PM

Pakistan trip life changing both mentally, emotionally: US artist Kasper

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Kasper the Saint, an American artist, Dancer of Ballet Beyond Borders (BBB) on Thursday said that Pakistan trip was a life changing for him both mentally and emotionally.Kasper has recently participated and performed in 13-day long International Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IIAF19).Talking to APP, Kasper said that he closely experienced the life and culture of Pakistan during 13-day long tour.

He said it was honor for him to have tea with The First Lady of Pakistan and The President of Pakistan and eat dinner with a family in a village full of life and work ethic.

He said that he was thankful to Chief Curator IIAF-19 Jamal Shah for creating Islamabad Arts Festival and his company Ballet Beyond Borders for creating this opportunity to perform in Pakistan.He said that mentally, this experience has allowed him to understand that everyone is home to this earth and that we are all here to experience one another."As an artist, as People we are one and when we start to compare the things we share in common rather than focusing on our differences, we will naturally let the world be a better place" he said.

