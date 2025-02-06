Pakistan, Türkiye Discuss IT, 5G, AI Collaboration
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu on Thursday discussed avenues for collaboration in information technology, 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI).
During a meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in digital transformation, e-governance, and smart technologies. It was highlighted that 67 million people in Türkiye benefit from the e-governance system, with 8,000 digital services currently operational.
Shaza Fatima reiterated the Pakistan Software Export Board’s (PSEB) commitment to fostering international IT collaboration and emphasized the necessity of partnerships between Pakistan and Türkiye in IT, telecom, and digital business.
Ambassador Neziroglu also stressed the importance of bilateral engagement in these sectors.
The discussions included potential business-to-business (B2B) cooperation between Pakistan’s National IT board (NITB) and Türkiye’s TurkSat. The minister underscored the growing significance of digital skills over traditional degrees and called for enhanced skill development initiatives.
She further said that the implementation of the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill would bring significant advancements in the economy, e-governance, and data exchange.
Both countries agreed on the need to promote digital growth, employment opportunities, and economic stability through technological cooperation.
