Pakistan, Türkiye To Boost Cooperation In Energy, Critical Minerals Sectors
Published May 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Pakistan and Türkiye on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in offshore and onshore energy exploration and the development of critical minerals.
The meeting between Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu focused on enhancing strategic collaboration across the energy value chain, including exploration, joint ventures and investment in critical mineral resources.
The federal minister extended heartfelt gratitude to Türkiye for its unwavering support during the recent India-Pakistan tensions. “The Pakistan-Türkiye friendship has passed every test of time with flying colors,” he added, emphasizing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appreciation for Türkiye’s solidarity.
He also lauded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's consistent support, noting that "the people of Pakistan reciprocate this brotherhood with the same affection."
Ambassador Neziroglu echoed these sentiments, terming the bilateral relationship a “time-tested brotherhood.” He appreciated Pakistan’s responsible conduct during the recent conflict and highlighted the renewed awareness among the youth of both countries regarding their shared history and heroes.
The Petroleum Minister emphasized the vast potential for deepening cooperation in oil, gas, and mineral exploration.
He noted that the collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye could pave the way for significant technology transfer, foreign investment, and economic integration.
Highlighting recent developments, he informed that Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has been provisionally awarded two onshore blocks—Ziarat North in Balochistan and Sukhpur-II in Sindh—following the May 13, 2025 bidding round. Ziarat North block JV composition: MariEnergies (33.16 percent, operator), OGDCL (24.87 percent), PPL (24.87 percent), TPOC (10 percent), GHPL (7.10 percent). Sukhpur-II block JV composition: Prime (25 percent, operator), OGDCL (30 percent), MariEnergies (30 percent), TPOC (15 percent).
He added that Turkish Petroleum has also entered into a Joint Bidding Agreement with a consortium of Pakistani companies; MariEnergies, OGDCL and PPL to participate in Pakistan’s upcoming Offshore Bid Round 2025.
Ambassador Neziroglu reaffirmed Türkiye’s dedication to expanding bilateral engagement, particularly in energy and mining.
He praised Pakistan’s policy framework and investment climate, expressing optimism about future collaborations that would foster mutual economic growth.
Both sides agreed to fast-track discussions on joint exploration initiatives and cooperation in critical minerals, which are vital for the modern industrial and technological landscape.
