Pakistan, Türkiye To Enhance Health Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Health Ministers' Conference in China, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, held a bilateral meeting with Türkiye’s Minister of Health to discuss strengthening cooperation in the health sector.

During the meeting, both ministers emphasized the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Kamal stated, “Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy deep and friendly relations,” adding that “Türkiye has always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time.”

The discussions focused on areas including reforms in Pakistan’s Primary healthcare system and enhanced collaboration in medical education.

Both sides agreed to establish a joint team of experts that will work on developing actionable recommendations and practical measures to foster greater cooperation in health.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Kamal said, “Efforts will continue to further promote collaboration in health for the betterment of our people.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to healthcare reforms, emphasizing that “all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the public.”

The formation of the expert team is seen as a significant step toward strengthening health ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, contributing to improved healthcare services for both nations.

