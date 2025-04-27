Pakistan, Türkiye To Enhance Health Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Health Ministers' Conference in China, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, held a bilateral meeting with Türkiye’s Minister of Health to discuss strengthening cooperation in the health sector.
During the meeting, both ministers emphasized the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye.
Kamal stated, “Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy deep and friendly relations,” adding that “Türkiye has always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time.”
The discussions focused on areas including reforms in Pakistan’s Primary healthcare system and enhanced collaboration in medical education.
Both sides agreed to establish a joint team of experts that will work on developing actionable recommendations and practical measures to foster greater cooperation in health.
Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Kamal said, “Efforts will continue to further promote collaboration in health for the betterment of our people.”
He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to healthcare reforms, emphasizing that “all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the public.”
The formation of the expert team is seen as a significant step toward strengthening health ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, contributing to improved healthcare services for both nations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Embargo: *Not to be published, broadcast or posted before 28 April* Govt committed to protect work ..6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Türkiye to enhance health cooperation6 minutes ago
-
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan to review ‘Road to Makkah’ project arrangements15 minutes ago
-
B-1 List exam conducted at police line HQ16 minutes ago
-
Dean of Diplomatic Corps, envoys felicitate, Tajikistan embassy for celebrating, ’Novruz’16 minutes ago
-
Pehalgam attack: Unmasking conspiracy against Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
CM's Complaint Cell takes action, Levies Station reopened in Loralai’s Killi Chanajan16 minutes ago
-
Nation unites in support of armed forces, Indian aggression to meet strong response: Dr. Shaista26 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam false flag operation aimed to distract world from Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts: T ..26 minutes ago
-
QAU ranked as top University in Pakistan bt THE Asia Rankings 202536 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of Hindu trader's abduction in Nasirabad: Shahid Rind46 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq stresses merit based investigation, crime controlling46 minutes ago