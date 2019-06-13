Pakistan 'Trying Everything' to Get Taliban Talking to Kabul - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad is "trying everything" to help restore peace in Afghanistan and ensure that the Taliban movement is in contact with the Afghan government to that end, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"After Afghanistan, the country that is most wanting there to be peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan because war that happens in Afghanistan affects the border line, border areas of Pakistan as well.

Hence it is in the interest of both countries that after these long almost 40 years of military action, civil war, foreign invasion we feel that people of Afghanistan deserve peace. So Pakistan will be trying everything and is trying everything to help there to be peace, so that the Taliban start talking," Khan said.

"They are already talking to the Americans, and we hope that the Taliban will then talk to the Afghan government so that there is peace," the prime minister added.