Pakistan trying to mediate in Middle East: Imran

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said Pakistan was trying to mediate on the situation in middle East and he had also contacted the Iranian leadership in that respect.

"Yes I spoke to President Hassan Rouhani of Iran yesterday. We are trying to mediate. I cannot say more about it," Imran Khan told a news conference.

When asked as if United States President Donald Trump had asked him for mediation, the prime minister said before his meeting with the US president he was also asked by the Saudi leadership to talk to the Iranian president.

He said he did not believe that conflicts could help resolve anything. He in this context also referred to the situation in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan was trying to get the US-Taliban talks resumed.