Pakistan, Tunisia agree to upgrade economic relationship at par with excellent political ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ):Pakistan and Tunisia on Wednesday agreed to upgrade the overall bilateral economic relationship and bring it at par with the excellent political ties.

This was agreed during the 3rd round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held virtually. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and his Tunisian counterpart, Secretary of State Ambassador Mohamed Ali Nafti led their respective sides.

The exchanges covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest. Mutual collaboration at the regional and multilateral fora was also reviewed, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Foreign Secretary underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its historic and long-standing fraternal ties with Tunisia and reaffirmed the resolve to deepen cooperation in the fields of trade, investments, security, defence, education, culture and science and technology.

He highlighted Pakistan's economic security paradigm and the focus on geo-economics. In particular, Prime Minister Imran Khan's central emphasis on peace, development and connectivity was highlighted.

The Foreign Secretary apprised his counterpart of 'Engage Africa' initiative aimed at enhancing Pakistan's diplomatic footprint in Africa and deepening economic engagement with the Continent.

Welcoming the initiative, the Secretary of State offered Tunisian support in the advancement of this outreach in the North African region.

The transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was also highlighted by the Foreign Secretary. He called upon Tunisia to consider the beneficial opportunities offered by this important project.

The Foreign Secretary lauded Tunisian efforts for regional peace and apprised his counterpart of Pakistan's positive contribution to Afghan peace process.

Appreciating Tunisia's role as non-permanent member of UN Security Council, the Foreign Secretary thanked Tunisia for its principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute at the forums of United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Both sides highlighted the convergence between their leadership in fostering regional peace and stability and the need to counter Islamophobia through collective endeavours -- including by correct projection of Islam's message of peace and harmony and promotion of inter-faith harmony worldwide.

Pakistan and Tunisia have institutional mechanisms for regular interface in the political, parliamentary, diplomatic, defence, economic and trade domains. It was agreed that high-level exchanges will be enhanced and bilateral cooperation expanded through specific initiatives.

