Pakistan, Tunisia To Strengthen Parliamentary Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Ambassador Misbah Khar, Special Envoy for the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), on Tuesday met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to Pakistan and discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation.
The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and focused on enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation as well as Tunisia’s active participation in the upcoming ISC.
Misbah Khar briefed the Tunisian Ambassador on the vision, aims, and objectives of the newly established Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), which has been conceived as a unique global forum to bring together Speakers of Parliaments and international leaders.
She underscored that the ISC will serve as a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration on matters of peace, development, stability, and security, through inclusive parliamentary diplomacy and constructive engagement.
Highlighting Pakistan’s pivotal role in this initiative, Ambassador Khar noted that Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has been unanimously elected as the first President of the ISC—a historic recognition that reflects the trust and confidence of the international community in Pakistan’s leadership for advancing parliamentary cooperation on the global stage.
On the occasion, Ambassador Khar extended a formal invitation to the leadership of Tunisia to participate in the first session of the ISC, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025 under the theme: “Peace, Development, Stability, and Security.”
The Tunisian Ambassador warmly welcomed Pakistan’s initiative and praised the establishment of the ISC as a timely and forward-looking step in strengthening parliamentary diplomacy worldwide. He reiterated the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Tunisia and assured Tunisia’s full support for Pakistan’s leadership role in this important multilateral parliamentary endeavor.
Ambassador Misbah Khar, while expressing gratitude for Tunisia’s support, reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening parliamentary cooperation with Tunisia and working in close coordination for the success of the ISC in promoting global dialogue, peace, and stability.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Door-to-door collection under SQP to improve cleanliness situation in Quetta: Commissioner6 minutes ago
-
Students to access answer sheets along with re-totalling6 minutes ago
-
CM orders action against illegal hydrants, tankers in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
155 candidates file papers for 913 vacacant seats of LG by-elections6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police put child abuser, viral video offender behind bars16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms ozone protection commitment on international day16 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Sutlej16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 evacuates over 19,400 people from flood-hit areas of Muzaffargarh16 minutes ago
-
Safa Quetta launches door-to-door waste collection to enhance urban sanitation16 minutes ago
-
NCNC2 launched at ANF Headquarters to strengthen Pakistan’s counter-narcotics response16 minutes ago
-
Reference filed in IBC against Imaan Mazari26 minutes ago