Pakistan -Turk religious cohesion to help counter Islamophobia

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Religious Affairs Minister Dr Ali Arbash's recent visit to Pakistan will open new vistas of religious cohesion and help devise a 'counter strategy' to cope with Islamophobia globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Turkish Religious Affairs Minister Dr Ali Arbash's recent visit to Pakistan will open new vistas of religious cohesion and help devise a 'counter strategy' to cope with Islamophobia globally.

During his five-day stay in Pakistan, he met his Pakistani counterpart Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and many other high-profile figures in the government, besides religious scholars and academia, and discussed confidence-building measures to get the Muslim world out of prevailing social and religious crisis.

Dr Arbash, addressing a seminar, organized by the International Islamic University Islamabad, said the world powers' social engineering had brought the planet at the brink of destruction.

This social engineering mostly affected the Muslim world and forced the Muslim Ummah to live below the poverty line through wars, occupations and violence, he added.

He said the world powers with strategic planning manipulated the Islamic world by cultural and economic distortions.

He said the recent efforts to malign islam a religion of peace - had drawn the attention towards the word Islamophobia.

Dr Arbash said Islamophobia, a conspiracy hatched against Islam, was a sensitive issue of human rights carrying hidden agendas of self-interests of enemies.

He said Islam was being projected a religion of extremism on the globe according to a pre-planned strategy.

He said there were certain media houses in Europe and West trying to interlink terrorism with Islam in order to hide its enlightened aspects of life from the world.

He said Islamophobia was not limited to the Europe or West now adding whatsoever was happening in India and Myanmar, it was also a part and parcel of it.

Terming Islamophobia anti-Islamism, he urged the Muslim world to launch a worldwide drive to counter the negative propaganda being associated with the Muslims and Islam.

He also urged the Ulema and Mashaikh world over to devise a 'counter strategy' to foil the nefarious designs of anti-Islam elements with collective efforts.

In a meeting with Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Turkish religious affairs minister said there was a dire need of unity among all the ranks of Muslim world.

He said spread of disinformation was one of the main causes of disintegration in the Muslim Ummah.

The issue of Islamophobia could easily be handled by practicing the actual teachings of Islam, he maintained.

In a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Dr Arbash said the real happiness and peace were in following the Islamic principles of life as there would be a complete chaos if Islamic code of conduct ignored intentionally or unintentionally.

In an event held at Eidgah Sharif, he said Pakistan and Turkey would play a significant role in the propagation of Islam as per divine commands.

He said both the countries would continue its coordination and cooperation in a bid to provide true Islamic information and teachings to the new generation.

He stressed the need to produce more Ulema and Mashaikh as they were the great source of spreading Islam across the world.

Being second to the Prophet, it was our responsibility to preach the message of Islam of love, peace and interfaith harmony through Tassawaf, he added.

Dr Arbash said if any Turkish citizen was asked about his favorite country and people, he would confidently take the name of Pakistan and its people.

He said although the boundaries of Pakistan and Turkey were not joined but we were connected by heart and would remain so forever.

He said Turkey kept an eye on Pakistan's issues and it was always ready to provide all possible help in a bid to resolve them.

Turkish Religious Affairs Minister Dr Ali Arbash arrived in Lahore on Thursday. He was accompanied with Turkish religious affairs deputy minister, Mufti-e-Azam and Majid Aya Sophia's prayer leader.