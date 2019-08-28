UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Turkey Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Aviation Sector

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:46 PM

Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday decided take steps for further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in the aviation sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday decided take steps for further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in the aviation sector.

It was decided during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul who called on Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, said a press release.

The Minister said: "Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries and relations are warm and cordial based on trust and respect. We are thankful to leadership of Turkey for extending support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue." Mustafa Yurdakul said that Turkey was keen on enhancing ties with Pakistan in aviation and other sectors.

Air Services Agreement (ASA) between Pakistan and Turkey concluded in 1972, stipulates multiple airlines designation. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Air Blue were the designated airlines of Pakistan whereas Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines were the airlines of Turkey.

The last MoU was signed on October 20, 2015.The route schedule for Pakistan airlines are Istanbul, Ankara and 4 other points while designated airlines of Turkey are destined for Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Queta and Sialkot.

Designated airlines of each country were allowed to operate 47 flights. This includes 14 weekly frequencies between Istanbul and Karachi, 6 weekly frequencies between Istanbul and Lahore,7 weekly frequencies between Istanbul and Islamabad,4 weekly frequencies between Istanbul and Faislabad,4 weekly frequencies between Istanbul and Quetta and 4 weekly frequencies between Istanbul and Sialkot.

The designated airlines of Pakistan shall be entitled to operate unlimited number of frequencies for pure cargo operations from points in Pakistan to/from Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir based on 3rd, 4th and 5th freedom traffic rights with any type of cargo aircraft.

