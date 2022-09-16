UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Turkey Agree To Further Enhance

Multi-dimensional Strategic Relations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan, Turkey agree to further enhance multi-dimensional strategic relations

Both Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Samarkand.

SAMARKAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2022) Pakistan and Turkiye have decided to continue high-level exchanges to further enhance the multi-dimensional strategic relations between the two countries.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Samarkand.

The Prime Minister extended his gratitude to President Erdogan and to the people of Turkiye for their solidarity and generous support in the wake of devastating floods in Pakistan, caused by climate change.

Highlighting close fraternal ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of various bilateral institutional mechanisms, in particular the High-level Strategic Cooperation Council, which serves as the leadership-level platform to provide strategic direction to this abiding partnership.

While welcoming the recent signing of “Trade in Goods” agreement between both countries, the Prime Minister expressed the confidence that optimal utilization of the agreement would boost bilateral trade and act as a catalyst in further cementing bilateral economic and investment relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Agreement

Recent Stories

PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

2 hours ago
 AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

10 hours ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

10 hours ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.