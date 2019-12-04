UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Turkey Agree To Promote Cooperation In Water Resources Sector

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:43 PM

Pakistan, Turkey agree to promote cooperation in water resources sector

Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields especially water resources and industrial sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields especially water resources and industrial sector.

The agreement reached during a meeting between Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul here, a press release said.

Faisal Vawda said the two countries were enjoying deep and brotherly ties since long, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government would continue with the policy of further strengthening the brotherly relations. "Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries and our friendship will last forever," he said.

He assured the envoy to extend full cooperation for bringing improvement in the field of water resources.

"We are enthusiastic to collaborate in different projects with Turkey." The minister said the government was focusing on strengthening regional cooperation and bilateral relations to ensure prosperity not only in Pakistan but in the whole region.

Turkish ambassador appreciated different measures taken by the Pakistani government for bringing improvement in the different sectors especially water resources.

The envoy assured the minister that the existing cooperation in various fields between the two countries would continue.

Faisal Vawda thanked the ambassador for acknowledging Pakistan's efforts of bringing improvement in different sectors, and reiterated that the bilateral ties between the two countries would get further strengthened with each passing day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Turkey Government Agreement Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

30 minutes ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

30 minutes ago

SEDD, US Consulate-General discuss Intellectual Pr ..

45 minutes ago

Egypt to host AEEDC Education Cairo next week

59 minutes ago

555,000 quake-hit Albanians benefiting from UAE&#0 ..

60 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre opens registratio ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.