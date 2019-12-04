Pakistan, Turkey agree to promote cooperation in water resources sector

Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields especially water resources and industrial sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields especially water resources and industrial sector.

The agreement reached during a meeting between Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul here, a press release said.

Faisal Vawda said the two countries were enjoying deep and brotherly ties since long, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government would continue with the policy of further strengthening the brotherly relations. "Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries and our friendship will last forever," he said.

He assured the envoy to extend full cooperation for bringing improvement in the field of water resources.

"We are enthusiastic to collaborate in different projects with Turkey." The minister said the government was focusing on strengthening regional cooperation and bilateral relations to ensure prosperity not only in Pakistan but in the whole region.

Turkish ambassador appreciated different measures taken by the Pakistani government for bringing improvement in the different sectors especially water resources.

The envoy assured the minister that the existing cooperation in various fields between the two countries would continue.

Faisal Vawda thanked the ambassador for acknowledging Pakistan's efforts of bringing improvement in different sectors, and reiterated that the bilateral ties between the two countries would get further strengthened with each passing day.