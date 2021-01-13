UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Turkey Agree To Pursue Joint Strategy At Int’l Level

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:15 PM

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at Int’l level

Both the Foreign Ministers also emphasized the need for implementation of Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework at the earliest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2021) Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to pursue a joint strategy at the international level on matters of mutual interests in order to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The two Foreign Ministers expressed concerns over the rising trend of Islamophobia and stressed for joint efforts to protect the Islamic values.

Both the Foreign Ministers also emphasized the need for implementation of Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework at the earliest.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also apprised his Turkish counterpart about the prevailing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He thanked Turkey for its unwavering support to Pakistan on Kashmir dispute.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has launched an e visa facility for the Turkish businessmen in order to bolster trade relations between the two countries.

In his remarks, the Turkish Foreign Minister said the Turkish people consider Pakistan as their second home. He hinted at continuing joint efforts for promotion of bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Turkey Jammu Visa

Recent Stories

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

1 minute ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

8 minutes ago

CTP issues 101,279 challans on wrong parking in 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan launches Covid vaccination campaign

2 minutes ago

Polish businesses to defy Covid lockdown and re-op ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus fails to deter massive Hindu Ganges pi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.