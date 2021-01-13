Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at Int’l level

(@fidahassanain)

Both the Foreign Ministers also emphasized the need for implementation of Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework at the earliest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2021) Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to pursue a joint strategy at the international level on matters of mutual interests in order to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The two Foreign Ministers expressed concerns over the rising trend of Islamophobia and stressed for joint efforts to protect the Islamic values.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also apprised his Turkish counterpart about the prevailing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He thanked Turkey for its unwavering support to Pakistan on Kashmir dispute.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has launched an e visa facility for the Turkish businessmen in order to bolster trade relations between the two countries.

In his remarks, the Turkish Foreign Minister said the Turkish people consider Pakistan as their second home. He hinted at continuing joint efforts for promotion of bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkey.